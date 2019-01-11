Transfer: Danish side Sonderjyske sign Danny Amankwaa

Danish Superliga side Sonderjyske have captured the signing of Danish-born Ghanaian forward Danny Amankwaa from Scottish side Hearts of Midlothian.
FIFA Intermediary agency SPOCS who holds the player’s rights confirmed the deal on their official twitter handle on Friday afternoon.
“Good luck to Danny Amankwaa in his new challenge at Sonderjyske!”
The forward made the switch after limited success with the Scottish club.
He played 16 times for the Edinburgh side, mainly from the bench.
The last of his four appearances this term came in October and Hearts say he left in search of regular game time.
Amankwaa 24, has previously played for FC Copenhagen and was being chased by Chelsea and Arsenal in his youthful days.
Read also: Moses Odjer on the radar of Turkish giants Fernabahce