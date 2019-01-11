Moses Odjer on the radar of Turkish giants Fernabahce

Turkish Super Lig side Fernabahce have shown interest in Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer according to reports gathered by PrimeNewsGhana.
It is believed the Turkish giants are in touch with the player who has a year left on his contract and are about to table a bid to his Italian Serie B club Salernitana over a possible switch.
The Yellow and Navy Blues want to sign the former Tema Youth captain to augment their squad in the January transfer window as they seek to climb up the Turkish league log.
Meanwhile, according to reports in Italy, Salernitana who acquired Odjer from Catania are willing to sell the player but for a respectable fee.
The 22-year-old has struggled for game time and managed just six appearances in the first half of the season.
The former Black Satellites star, in this first round of the Serie B season, has found it hard to find space, both for technical choices and for some ailments that forced him to bite the brake.
Odjer, despite his young age, can boast an important experience: in the last four seasons has made 82 appearances for the Serie B outfit. His engagement, therefore, would represent an added value for Fernabahce who are struggling this season in the Turkish league.
The midfielder is noted for his hard tackles and strong displays in game.
He joined Italian side Catania from Ghanaian outfit Tema-Youth after a stellar performance at the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup in Turkey.