Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah confirms friendly match arrangement for Black Queens

Minister of Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah has confirmed the arrangement of friendly matches for the Black Queens of Ghana ahead of the 2018 AWCON.
The Sports Minister said the draw of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations was the sole reason for the friendly match delay after meeting with the technical team three months ago.
According to him, the arrangement of the friendly clash will be against a competitive opponent.
"When I had a meeting with the technical team and this was about three months ago, the arrangement was that, let us finish with the draw so that we can have a competitive team to play friendly with."
"So now that the draw is over, I can assure you that from tomorrow, You will be hearing of a team that is ready to play Ghana for the friendlies so we are ready. The Sports Minister told the press after the 2018 AWCON draw on Sunday night.
"You can't just go and play any friendly, it should be competitive enough and that is why we had to wait for the draw, now that is done , I can assure that a team that is very competitive, a team that will give us a good run for our money, That team is there waiting for us." He concluded.
The Black Queens of Ghana will come up against Algeria in the tournament opener on Saturday,17 November 2018 in a Group A showdown.