Black Queens ready to face opponents squarely- Bashir Hayford

Head coach of the Black Queens Bashiru Hayford believes his side is ready for group A opponents at the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations when the tournament starts.
The Black Queens will face Cameroon, Algeria and Mali in group A.
The Black Queens will open the tournament against North African side Algeria and coach Bashiru Hayford optimistic his side is well composed enough for the rest of his opponents.
“If you’ve not visited someone’s farm, you’d think your crops are the best,” he said after the draw.
“Let the time come and we will face them squarely. I am not bothered at all,” he added.
The Black Queens are unperturbed to win the tournament for the first time on home soil.
The final three teams qualify for next year's World Cup in France.
