StarTimes announce broadcast schedule for first round of Ghana Premier League

StarTimes Ghana, the Television Right holders for the ongoing Ghana Premier League season has released the broadcast schedule for the first round of the season.
The Chinese-owned media organization was awarded as the Television Right holders of the Ghana Premier League as well as the FA Cup competition for the next five years last week.
Having covered four matches in the past week, StarTimes through the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the fixture that will be aired on TV in the remaining matchdays of the first round of the season.
Ahead of Match Week 5 of the league, games that will come on TV includes the following.
Ashanti Gold vs Berekum Chelsea
Asante Kotoko vs Ebusua Dwarfs
Bechem United vs Techiman Eleven Wonders
Find the full list of the broadcast schedule for the first round of the Ghana Premier League.