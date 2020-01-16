GPL week 4: Great Olympics ease past Karela to bag first win of 2019/20 season (VIDEO)

Great Olympics recorded their first win of the season after seeing off Karela United at the Accra Stadium in the last match to complete matchday 4.
The Wonder Club beat Karela 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium to claim the maximum points. Goals from Gladson Awako and Yussif Abdul Razak either side of the half saw Olympics put the Aiyinase-based club to the sword.
Ahead of the game, Olympics were desperate in search of a win after losing their opening 3 matches. After last week's loss to Aduana, Gladson Awako insisted that the team will come good.
“It is just the start of the season and it’s a new group of players and a new coach but I believe we are getting better game after game and hopefully we would start getting positive results soon but we need some time.’’
Great Olympics began the game the better of the two sides and almost opened the scoring under a minute but Karela United's goalkeeper Isaac Hagan denied Gladson Awako.
Not long after Ofosu Abega scored for the visitors but it was flagged for offside. Isaac Hagan produced another good save to deny Olympics again.
Few minutes to half time the "Oly Dade" boys were awarded a penalty after Edward Smith fouled Ibrahim Sulley in the box
Gladson Awako scored from the resulting kick to give the Wonder Club as they lead as the first department ended 1-0.
Yussif Abdul Razak doubled the lead for Great Olympics 5 minutes to the end of the game as the victory sees them bag their first win of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign.