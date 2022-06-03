Stop envying Kotoko coaches - Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has called on football fans to stop envying his post saying their job is not easy.
The gaffer said this after leading the Porcupine Warriors to their 25th Ghana Premier League title on Thursday.
According to the former WAFA coach, the job is a difficult one and you need the favour of God to be able to execute it perfectly.
He advised many to never envy any Kotoko coach because of the pressure of being at the helm of affairs.
“It’s not easy to be a Kotoko head coach, if you’re anywhere envying any head coach of Kotoko you better stop it. The heat is not as easy as you see it. So I thank God for giving me the knowledge to manage such a great club to success.”
The Kumasi-based club have secured its 25th Ghana Premier League title with 3 games to spare.
Prosper Narteh's side who were on 59 points prior to the game needed minimum draw to be crowned champions and found it the hard way to chalk to success in Obuasi after roaring back from a goal down at the Len clay Stadium.
Kotoko title celebrations were almost dented when Yaw Annor put AshantiGold in front in the 10th minute.
The attacker pounced on a mistake by Andrews Appau and dazzled his way around the Kotoko defence before firing the ball into the net.
The goal was Yaw Annor's 20th of the season and now joint top scorer with Kotoko's Frank Etouga
Kotoko found the equalizer in the second half at the 66th-minute mark through defender Maxwell Agyemang.
He connected powerfully to an Imoro Ibrahim in-swinging cross from a free-kick.
The goal proved to be the all important strike that sealed the title for Kotoko.
The draw means Kotoko have 60 points with three games to end the season and have won the league because second-placed team Bechem United have 50 points.