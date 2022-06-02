Kotoko crowned 2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions

Asante Kotoko are champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League after securing a 1-1 draw against AshantiGold on Thursday.
The Kumasi-based club have secured its 25th Ghana Premier League title with 3 games to spare.
Prosper Narteh's side who were on 59 points prior to the game needed minimum draw to be crowned champions and found it the hard way to chalk to success in Obuasi after roaring back from a goal down at the Len clay Stadium.
Kotoko title celebrations were almost dented when Yaw Annor put AshantiGold in front in the 10th minute.
The attacker pounced on a mistake by Andrews Appau and dazzle his way around the Kotoko defence before firing the ball into the net.
The goal was Yaw Annor's 20th of the season and now joint top scorer with Kotoko's Frank Etouga
Kotoko found the equalizer in the second half at the 66th-minute mark through defender Maxwell Agyemang.
He connected powerfully to an Imoro Ibrahim in-swinging cross from a free-kick.
The goal proved to be the all important strike that sealed the title for Kotoko.
Kotoko are champions with 60 points after 32 games.