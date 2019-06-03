The Drake Curse: Who are the victims and is AJ the latest?

Anthony Joshua became the latest victim of the "Drake Curse" with his shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr last night - after vowing to end the rapper's hoodoo.
While the Mexican fighter will no doubt take all the glory and thank Snickers for their contribution - could there have been otherworldly forces at work in the bout at Madison Square Garden?
He was floored four times in the bout before the referee decided enough was enough.
It means the heavyweight star has lost his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBF world titles - but is expected to take a rematch with the Mexican-American later this year.
And salt was rubbed into the wounds after Joshua claimed he would "break the curse" of Drake - with sporting stars suffering defeat after posing for photos with the Canadian rapper.
AJ's somewhat cocky post on March 21, captioning a photo with the rap star in the gym, said: "Bout to break the curse # June 1st"
But it came back to bite him as Ruiz inflicted one of the greatest shocks in boxing history on the Brit.
What is the Drake Curse?
The Drake Curse is not some plague concocted by a witch, nor a disease - it is a photo with Canadian rapper who lends his name to it.
In the past, Drake has been snapped with sports stars ahead of matches or major sporting events, before the picture goes viral on social media.
Who has fallen victim to the Drake Curse?
The Drake Curse started out in basketball, with the artist becoming a part of the Kentucky college basketball program.
Except they haven't won a title since, and three years later, they lost a decider against Wisconsin in which Drake bet over £4500 on it.
In 2013, his hometown basketball side suffered as well, as Toronto Raptors made him their global ambassador back in 2013 - only to soon gain a reputation for choking in big matches.
In 2015, the Drake Curse moved away from basketball and into tennis, as Serena Williams suffered a shocking US Open semi-final defeat to Roberta Vinci.
The following year, it was not so much a match, but his place in the sport, as quarterback Johnny Manziel dropped out of NFL, despite being a first-round draft pick in the past.
While it appears like a few anomalies over the years, the Drake Curse has spread like wildfire in the past nine months.
First it was UFC champion Conor McGregor to lose to Khabib Nurmagomedov, before Alabama's college football team were beaten heavily by rivals Clemson.
Dipping into association football, Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho posed with Drake prior to losing to Bayern Munich.
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was next up by being benched in the defeat to Bayern Munich.
Drake even ruined Manchester City's Champions League hopes as Sergio Aguero missed a penalty against Tottenham.
Paris Saint-Germain then suffered their heaviest league defeat in 19 years, by losing 5-1 to Lille.
READ ALSO:
Source: TheSun