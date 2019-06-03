Prime News Ghana

The Drake Curse: Who are the victims and is AJ the latest?

By Vincent Ashitey
Anthony Joshua became the latest victim of the "Drake Curse" with his shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr last night - after vowing to end the rapper's hoodoo.

While the Mexican fighter will no doubt take all the glory and thank Snickers for their contribution - could there have been otherworldly forces at work in the bout at Madison Square Garden?

He was floored four times in the bout before the referee decided enough was enough.

It means the heavyweight star has lost his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBF world titles - but is expected to take a rematch with the Mexican-American later this year.

And salt was rubbed into the wounds after Joshua claimed he would "break the curse" of Drake - with sporting stars suffering defeat after posing for photos with the Canadian rapper.

AJ's somewhat cocky post on March 21, captioning a photo with the rap star in the gym, said: "Bout to break the curse # June 1st"

AJ and Drake

But it came back to bite him as Ruiz inflicted one of the greatest shocks in boxing history on the Brit.

What is the Drake Curse?

The Drake Curse is not some plague concocted by a witch, nor a disease - it is a photo with Canadian rapper who lends his name to it.

In the past, Drake has been snapped with sports stars ahead of matches or major sporting events, before the picture goes viral on social media.