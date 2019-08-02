The top 5 most expensive African players of all time

Cote d'Ivoire international Nicolas Pepe on Thursday completed a switch to Arsenal from Lille in a club-record $89m deal.
The attacker broke the $68m Arsenal transfer record held by his new teammate and Gabonese international Aubameyang when he joined from Borussia Dortmund on January 31, 2018.
However, Pepe move to Arsenal does not only smash the London club transfer record but also he is now the most expensive African player.
With the performances of Salah and Mane in the Premier League, one will be thinking that they will be among the list of the most expensive African players but the duo did not cost Liverpool a fortune when penning their signing to join the current UEFA Champions League winners.
Below are the top 5 most expensive African players.
1. $89m (Arsenal, England) - Nicolas Pepe (Cote d'Ivoire)
2. $79m (Beijing Guoan, China) - Cedric Bakambu (DR Congo)
3. $72m (Manchester City, England) - Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)
4. $68m (Arsenal, England) - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)
5. $64m (Liverpool, England) - Naby Keita (Guinea)
