Thomas Partey made the right choice to join Arsenal - Spokesperson

Spokesperson for Thomas Partey, Samuel Zigah believes the decision for the Ghanaian international to switch club was the 'right choice'.
Partey has been trending after his former side Atletico Madrid were crowned champions of La Liga on Saturday after beating rivals Real Madrid to the title.
His decision to join Arsenal last summer and Atletico winning the title months after has raised eyebrows.
Reacting to a post on Twitter where the user said Partey is never going to be a Premier League champion with the Gunners, Samuel Zigah remained adamant the 27-year-old decision to leave the Spanish side for Arsenal was the right one.
Meanwhile, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has said that Partey will be recognized as a La Liga winner after playing a number of matches before switching club.
“Yes, Thomas Partey is officially La Liga champion. He played three games [for Atlético this season] – two [games] from the start. We don’t give medals [in LaLiga] but he is officially champion,” Balague told Joy Sports.
Arsenal completed the signing of Ghana international midfielder Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day.
The midfielder thus became the most expensive Ghanaian player in history since Michael Essien's £24.4 move from Lyon to Chelsea in 2005.
The move went through after the Premier League club triggered his €50 million release clause.
Partey has not had the impact many expected but Skysports pundit Jamie Redkanpp believes fans will see the best of the Gunners midfielder next season.
‘It’s been tough for him, he’s had injuries and we have to give people time,’ Redknapp told Sky Sports. ‘Some just come to the league and they just thrive. Others find it really difficult. I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt.
‘But next year we will see the real Thomas Partey.’