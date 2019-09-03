Tokyo Olympics qualifier : Black Queens through to next stage after Gabon win

The Black Queens of Ghana have progressed to the next phase of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifier after their victory over Les Panthers of Gabon.
Ghana defeated Les Panthers 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the second leg of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifier to advance on a 5-0 aggregate.
Goals from Portia Boakye and Juliet Acheampong sealed the Queen's passage to the third round of the qualifiers where they will face Kenya.
Only the ultimate champions of the qualifiers at the end of the fifth round are guaranteed a place at the Olympics.
The runners-up will have a play-off showdown with the second-placed nation from South America
Coach Mercy Tagoe charges began the game on the front foot, creating a lot of chances and they finally found the opener in the 16th-minute mark courtesy Captain Portia Boakye. She latched onto a through pass and buried it beyond the reach of the goalkeeper.
The Queens almost doubled the lead through Milot Pokuaa when put through on goal, but she failed to find the back of the net after rounding goalkeeper Okila Ndzila.
The first department of the game ended 1-0 in favour of Ghana.
How both teams lined up
GHANA
Fafali Dumehasi (GK), Gladys Amfobea, Anastasia Achiaa, Rita Okyere, Janet Egyir, Juliet Acheampong, Alice Kusi, Grace Asantewaa, Milot Pokuaa, Portia Boakye, Grace Animah
GABON
Okila Ndzila (GK), Meyie M Abaga, Assen Obounet, Wassenda Doris, Bouyi Nbagou, Angue Nba, Madangou Winnie, Edoumoli Reine, Ntogone Mezui, Bibigas Cheronme, Yog Antouth