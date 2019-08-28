Olympic Games qualifier: Black Queens trounce Gabon in Libreville

The Black Queens of Ghana have defeated Gabon in the first leg of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers on Wednesday.
The game which was played at Stade Augustin Monédon de Libreville saw the Queens put 3-0 goals behind the back of the opponent as they seek to book a spot in Tokyo.
Goals from Juliet Acheampong, Portia Boakye, Priscilla Okyere ensured Ghana have an advantage adding into the second leg on September 3.
The winners on aggregate have a date with Malawi or Kenya in the next phase.
Having failed to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, making it to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be the ultimate target for the Black Queens who are yet to make an appearance in the competition.
Only the ultimate champions of the qualifiers at the end of the fifth round are guaranteed a place at the Olympics.
The runners-up will have a playoff showdown with the second-placed nation from South America.
At the last Olympics in Brazil, Africa was represented by South Africa and Zimbabwe.
How Black Queens lined up against Gabon
Fafali Dumehasi, Gladys Anfobea, Ellen Coleman, Rita Okyere, Janet Egyir, Juliet Acheampong, Alice Kusi, Grace Asantewaa, Lizy Owusuaa, Portia Boakye, Grace Animah
