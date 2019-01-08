Transfer: Hearts Of Oak sign ex-Sharks ace Charles McCarthy

Accra Hearts Of Oak have completed the signing of former Elmina Sharks midfielder, Charles McCarthy on a free transfer.
The enterprising midfielder put pen to paper to seal the move on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
McCarthy was part of the 12 players released by the Elmina-based club to reduce their wage bills weeks ago.
The skilful midfielder captained the Sharks in the 2016/2017 league season and will be the Phobians will be banging hopes on the player when active football resumes in Ghana.
McCarthy becomes the third player to join the Rainbow team after Richmond Ayi and Dominic Eshun since Head coach Kim Grant was appointed.
