Transfer: Gideon Baah rejoins former club FC Honka

Former Asante Kotoko defender Gideon Baah has completed a move to Finnish top-flight side FC Honka.
FC Honka, who are preparing for the second consecutive league in the Finnish premier division strengthens their team with a prominent Ghanaian player’s acquisition.
The enterprising left-back joins the side as a free agent after he was released by Belarusian outfits Gomel last year.
The 27-year-old signed a gaming contract with FC Honka with an option to renew.
Baah returns to Finland after a three-year break after playing in Finland with three different clubs in three countries. In the autumn of 2014, Baah played in the HJK European League games and made the club's first goal in the race.
In February 2016, the former Asante Kotoko defender moved from HJK to New York Red Bull but he could not strut his stuff to the fullest of his potential due to injuries.
From New York, he moved to play first in Kazakhstan at Kairat Academy and then in Belarus at FC Gomel.
Because of the injuries, Baah played only nine matches in the North American MLS League.
In the Belarusian league, he played 11 matches with one goal.
Baah over the past three years has played just under 30 games.
