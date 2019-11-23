U-23 AFCON: Ghana's Evans Mensah named in CAF Best XI

Black Meteors winger Evans Mensah has been named in CAF Best XI for U-23 AFCON.
The HJK Helsinki put up a splendid performance during the tournament for the Black Meteors.
He won the Man of the Match (MOTM) accolade in Ghana's opening game against Cameroon and scored two goals at the AFCON.
Champions Egypt dominates the list with five players, including captain Ramadan Sobhy whose extra-time goal gave the young Pharaohs victory on Friday.
He was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the tournament in addition to picking up the Total Man of the Match award for the final match.
Cote d'Ivoire who placed second at the tournament follows with 4 players while Ghana and South African have 1 player each in the list.
The full list below:
Goalkeeper: Mohammed Sobhy (Egypt)
Defenders: Silas Gnaka (Ivory Coast), Ahmed Ramadan (Egypt), Kouadion Yves (Ivory Coast), Repo Mapele
Midfielders: Aboubakar Keita (Ivory Coast), Ammar Hamdy (Egypt), Evans Mensah (Ghana)