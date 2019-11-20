U-23 AFCON: Micheal Agbekpornu impressed with his performances for Black Meteors

Black Meteors midfielder Micheal Agbekpornu says the U-23 AFCON tournament has been a great experience for him and he is pleased with his output for the Olympic team.
The Dreams FC midfielder has featured in all of the four games for Ghana, operating in front of the back four.
“The tournament has been good, I always put up my best whenever I get the chance to feature,” Agbekpornu told Ghanacrusader.com
“It has been a great experience for me personally, we will continue to soldier on to achieve our dreams.”
He further indicated that now their sight is fixed on the game with South Africa as they seek qualification to the Olympic Games.
“My expectations for the South Africa game is to give out my maximum best if I get the chance to play. We are going all out so that we can qualify for the Olympics because this is the only chance for us.”
The National U-23 side were unable to secure a ticket to the Olympic Games on Tuesday after losing 3-2 on penalties to Côte D’Ivoire in their semi-final match played at the Cairo Stadium.
Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his charges will now have to beat South Africa in the third-place playoff on Friday to grab the final ticket to represent Africa at the Olympic Games.
The match will kick-off at 2:30 pm at the Cairo International Stadium.