UCL: Manchester United snatch late win at PSG, Chelsea frustrated in home draw with Sevilla

Marcus Rashford repeated his late Parisian heroics with a superb winner as Manchester United marked their return to the Champions League with a fine win at the home of last season's beaten finalists Paris St-Germain.
Rashford's stoppage-time penalty sealed a famous victory at the Parc des Princes 18 months ago and the England striker was again on target to ensure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side start a formidable group with maximum points.
The visitors had excelled in a first half which saw Bruno Fernandes stroke them ahead with a twice-taken penalty.
But the multiple French champions were far stronger and threatening in the second half and deservedly drew level when United striker Anthony Martial headed into his own net.
David de Gea had to put in a much-improved display in United's goal, making strong saves to deny PSG's superstar duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.
And the sides looked set to share the points when Rashford collected a pass from substitute Paul Pogba, rolled away from a defender and fired in off the base of the post from 20 yards.
Over in London, Chelsea suffered a frustrating start to their Champions League campaign after being held by Sevilla, their first goalless draw under Frank Lampard.
In a game of few clear-cut chances, Edouard Mendy marked his return from injury with an excellent save to claw away Nemanja Gudelj's deflected header after it had flicked off Kurt Zouma.
Sevilla, last season's Europa League winners, showed off their experience on the European stage.
Former Liverpool forward Suso headed wide before Lucas Ocampos forced another save from Mendy after Zouma's poor clearance.
Chelsea improved after the break, French defender Zouma and Ben Chilwell both heading chances straight at goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.
Sevilla went close to taking the lead in spectacular fashion through substitute Joan Jordan's dipping volley from a corner.
With Group E rivals Rennes held 1-1 in France, Chelsea head to Russia next Wednesday to face Krasnador with all four teams on one point.
Results
Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Juventus
Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla
Rennes 1-1 FK Krasnodar
Lazio 3-1 Dortmund
Barcelona 5-1 Ferencvarosi
PSG 1-2 Manchester United
RB Leipzig 2-0 Istanbul Basaksehir