Ursula touts business opportunities in Ghana to Canada investors

Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has told all diasporans, other nationals and Canadian organisations to take charge of the several business opportunities in Ghana and direct their investments into the country.
The Minister who described Ghana as the “land of golden opportunities” said, there are several opportunities available which makes a better investment destination of choice than its counterparts on the continent.
According to her, organisations in Canada should make it their priority to partner Ghanaian firms, some of whom she said already have footprints on the continent, to export goods and services across Africa and beyond.
READ ALSO: Vodafone, TotalEnergies to provide free Wi-Fi to customers
The Ablekuma West lawmaker made this known when she was speaking at the Ghana-Canadian Investment Summit (GCIS) in Toronto, Canada, organized by the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC) designed specifically to engage the Ghanaian Diaspora in order to attract long-term investments and partnerships for Ghana’s development.
“Ghana is the second most visited country on the African continent for African diasporans in Canada. This means that there are several investment opportunities in Ghana for the African diaspora, and as it stands, we have just scratched the surface. Ghana’s investment climate is favorable, provides for an enabling environment that is suitable for investment in ICT, especially with several companies around the world rushing in to set up their businesses in Ghana. I want to entreat you all diasporans, other nationals and Canadian organisations to come to Ghana and invest in the land of golden opportunities” she said.
She reteritated the point for the Ghana-Canada relationship to develop to higher heights for progress and sustainable development to be sustained.
“Ghana has had cordial relations with Canada spanning over six decades. Over the years, the bond has been strengthened through our shared values, commonwealth and diplomatic camaraderie and bilateral trade. As fate would have it, the two countries even share a common National Day of July 1. Ghana has been a strategic partner with a substantial number of Ghanaian professionals and businesses in Canada keenly contributing to developing Canada’s economy” she added.
The GCIS brought together delegates from the international investor community, especially from Canada, venture capitalists, private equity fund managers, among others.
The participants discussed and explored viable investment opportunities within various sectors of the Ghanaian economy.
There were also collaborations with the Diaspora, Canadian investors and local entrepreneurs and the creation of awareness of the potential of Diaspora Direct Investment and the need to increase trade between Ghana and Canada.
Also present at the Summit were a number of state officials, including the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shelly Ayorkor Botcwey, the Minister for Tourism and Culture, Dr Awal Ibrahim Mohammed, GIPC boss, Yofi Grant and other well-known dignitaries.