VAR in danger of turning players and supporters into 'robots' - Wolves boss

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says VAR is making players reluctant to celebrate and "in danger of becoming robots" following Willy Boly's disallowed goal in Friday's 0-0 draw with Leicester.
The French defender's header was ruled out because Pedro Neto's heel was fractionally offside in the build-up.
"Let those who understand do something to have the joy of celebrating," said Nuno.
"Something has to be done."
Wolves have now had four goals ruled out by VAR this season.
It was also their second VAR-disallowed goal against Leicester this term after Leander Dendoncker's effort was chalked off in a 0-0 draw on the opening day of the season.
The decision to disallow the goal on Friday night took over a minute and ignited anger from the Wolves supporters.
And their mood was not helped by seeing a still image of the incident, which appeared inconclusive to those inside the ground.
"The law is the law but the question is, is there a clear advantage?" added Nuno.
"I'm upset of course because Molineux was buzzing and suddenly it went down.
"It's hard for the players to sustain the levels of concentration in this situation and it's even worse when they see the image.
"Let's try and hope who had to decide can take a good look and see what is happening.
"The players don't understand. They don't see, they don't have the lines. When you have something and someone takes it away you don't like it. You can be on both sides but unfortunately this happens more times for us."
Had Boly's goal stood it would have been the first time Wolves had opened the scoring in a Premier League game since their 2-2 draw at Brighton on 8 December.
'I don't understand it and I don't think anyone else does'
Wolves captain Conor Coady has previously claimed VAR is "not working" and is "confusing" for players.
And it was not a surprise to see him race across to referee Mike Dean as the half-time whistle sounded.
Coady appeared to ask the official, "Who is offside, Jota? From a corner?" before walking away after receiving no answer, saying "You're the referee and even you don't know."
Speaking to BT Sport after the match his sense of frustration was evident: "I've spoken before, it doesn't really get you anywhere.
"I've said before, we should've won the game, I don't understand the decision and I don't think anyone else does."