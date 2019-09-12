VIDEO: Black Meteors arrive in Ghana after booking AFCON ticket

Black Meteors have arrived in Ghana today, September 12 from Algiers after securing their first-ever CAF U-23 AFCON ticket.
The Meteors, on Tuesday, courtesy Yaw Yeboah strike earn U-23 AFCON qualification on a 1-0 aggregate in the second leg in Setif after the two sides had played a 1-1 draw game in Accra last Friday.
The qualification sees Ghana join the likes of Egypt, Zambia, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon in the tournament which runs from November 8-22.
Ghana will need to finish among the top three nations in order to book a ticket to the 2020 Olympic Games football tournament.
Ghana is seeking a return to the competition since its last appearance in 2004 in the Athens Olympic Games.
Click here for video
Meanwhile, the Normalisation Committee have congratulated the Black Meteors for securing a place in Egypt.
Below is the statement from the NC
The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association congratulates the technical handlers and players of the Black Meteors for their impressive feat in Setif, Algeria last night in the final round of the CAF U-23 qualifiers.
Their remarkable 1:0 victory over Algeria, which qualified them to the CAF Under 23 Championship in Egypt on a 2:1 aggregate, was surely achieved by dint of hard work, resilience and patriotism.
The Black Meteors have been relentless under difficult situations, and even when the Tokyo 2020 dream appeared over after the frustrating 1:1 draw in Accra last week, Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his team, as well as the players, remained focused and optimistic.
They fought on to achieve what seemed unlikely, and we commend the team for their resilience and patriotism, which has earned them and the nation qualification to the CAF Under 23 Championship in Egypt.
As the team returns home tomorrow to begin preparations for the CAF U-23 Championship, it is important that they get the required support to enable them perform even better in Egypt to get Ghana the elusive Olympic football slot in Tokyo next year.