Video: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barcelona's unbeaten run

By Mutala Yakubu
Emmanuel Boateng
Emmanuel Boateng
fShare

Ghanaian striker, Emmanuel Boateng, scored a fantastic hat-trick as his side Levante beat Barcelona 5-4 in a La Liga game played on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

This is the first career hat-trick for the young striker who has earned a Black Stars call up for the upcoming friendlies against Iceland and Japan.

Emmanuel Boateng now becomes the first player since Diego Forlan in 2006 to score a hat-trick against Barcelona.

Levante took a 5-1 lead with Emmanuel Boateng scoring three and Enis Bardhi netting twice.

Emmanuel Boateng also scored against Real MadridEmmanuel Boateng also scored against Real Madrid

Philippe Coutinho scored a hat-trick of his own and Luis Suarez netted a penalty to set up a tense finale.

Read also:EPL final day: Chelsea miss out on Top 4; Swansea relegated

Levante held on firmly as they became the first side to beat Barcelona after the La Liga champions had gone 36 games without a defeat.



Ghana News: Latest Sports News Ghana