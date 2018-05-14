Video: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barcelona's unbeaten run

Ghanaian striker, Emmanuel Boateng, scored a fantastic hat-trick as his side Levante beat Barcelona 5-4 in a La Liga game played on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
This is the first career hat-trick for the young striker who has earned a Black Stars call up for the upcoming friendlies against Iceland and Japan.
Emmanuel Boateng now becomes the first player since Diego Forlan in 2006 to score a hat-trick against Barcelona.
Levante took a 5-1 lead with Emmanuel Boateng scoring three and Enis Bardhi netting twice.
Philippe Coutinho scored a hat-trick of his own and Luis Suarez netted a penalty to set up a tense finale.
Levante held on firmly as they became the first side to beat Barcelona after the La Liga champions had gone 36 games without a defeat.