EPL final day: Chelsea miss out on Top 4; Swansea relegated

Here’s what happened on the final day of the 2017/18 Premier League season
Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth
Callum Wilson struck a late winner for Bournemouth as they came from behind to defeat Burnley at Turf Moor. Josh King had earlier cancelled out Chris Wood’s opening goal.
Crystal Palace 2-0 West Bromwich Albion
Wilfried Zaha and Patrick van Aanholt netted for Crystal Palace in a 2-0 defeat of West Brom. The Baggies had already been relegated heading into the match, and Darren Moore failed to continue his impressive unbeaten run as interim manager.
Huddersfield Town 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal won their first away points of 2018 with victory at Huddersfield as Arsene Wenger signed off his spell as manager in the best way possible. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal of the game seven minutes before half-time.
Liverpool 4-0 Brighton and Hove Albion
Liverpool secured a top four finish and booked their place in next season’s Champions League with a routine win over Brighton by four goals to nil.
Mohamed Salah netted the opener to set the record for the most goals scored in a single 32-game Premier League season (32), with Dejan Lovren, Dominic Solanke – his first goal for the Anfield club – and Andrew Robertson also striking.
Manchester United 1-0 Watford
Michael Carrick’s final appearance in professional football ended on a high as Manchester United secured a 1-0 defeat of Watford at Old Trafford. The match was played at testimonial pace, with Carrick and Mata combining to set-up Marcus Rashford for the only goal of the game – and the only real quality displayed.
Newcastle United 3-0 Chelsea
Chelsea’s Champions League hopes were out of their hands heading into the final day, but they did nothing to help their cause by falling to a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle. Dwight Gayle put the hosts in front during the first half – a half in which Chelsea did not register a single shot, on target or otherwise, and Ayoze Perez doubled the lead just before the hour mark.
Perez added a third a few moments later to pile the misery of Chelsea and pile more pressure on Blues boss Antonio Conte.
Southampton 0-1 Manchester City
Gabriel Jesus scored against Southampton in the fourth minute of second half injury time to move Manchester City onto 100 points for the season, the highest ever recorded in English football.
Swansea City 1-2 Stoke City
Swansea’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed following a 2-1 home defeat by Stoke. It was always going to be an uphill battle for the Swans with survival not in their hands, but they made a positive start when Andy King opened the scoring after less than a quarter of an hour.
However, Badou Ndiaye equalised just after the half hour, and Peter Crouch headed a second for Stoke just before the break to pile more misery on Swansea. Lukasz Fabianksi saved a Xherdan Shaqiri penalty to end Swansea’s top flight story with a small highlight.
Tottenham Hotspur 5-4 Leicester City
The game of the day was played at Wembley, where Tottenham overcame Leicester despite being 3-1 down at one stage. Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane and Riyad Mahrez all struck before the break, with Kelechi Iheanacho adding a third for the visitors soon after the restart.
But Erik Lamela turned on the style, scoring twice either side of a Christian Fuchs’ own goal which put Spurs 4-3 ahead. Vardy grabbed his second of the game and his 20th league goal of the season when he restored parity again on the 73rd minute, while Kane got his 30th league goal of the season a few minutes later in making it 5-4.
West Ham United 3-1 Everton
Questions over Sam Allardyce’s future as Everton manager remain following a 3-1 loss at West Ham. Manuel Lanzini struck twice either side of Marko Arnautovic’s goal in what might also be David Moyes’ final game in charge of the east London club. Oumar Niasse grabbed a consolation for Everton in the second half.
Source: Talksport