Video: How the Black Stars drew 2-2 with Iceland

The Black Stars of Ghana drew 2-2 with Iceland in an international friendly game played on Thursday, June 7, 2018.
The Black Stars came from two goals down to draw two all.
Goals from Young Boys defender Kasim Nuhu and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey scored to ensure Ghana gets a draw.
Ghana beat Japan 2-0 in their first friendly game.
The team is expected to arrive in Ghana on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
