Video: Jose Ramirez stops Richard Commey in round 11

Jose Ramirez started hot and finished strong in front of an adoring crowd in Fresno, California, finishing Richard Commey in the 11th round on a sweeping left hook to the liver.
This was a two-mode fight that started and ended with Ramirez (28-1, 18 KO) pressing and bullying in dominant fashion. In between, Commey (30-5-1, 27 KO) rallied impressively when he managed to stay clear of the ropes and corner and keep Ramirez at distance.
Things seemed destined for an early finish, as Ramirez had Commey shaken, cornered, and hanging on for dear life within the first minute of Round 1. Commey seemed eager to keep things in close, which didn’t go well for him as Ramirez unloaded with body hooks and uppercuts. The tight quarters also allowed Ramirez to trap Commey consistently in the first few rounds. And while Commey blocked most of what came his way, he didn’t catch them all, and did little in return to keep Ramirez off of him.
Statement made. @BoostMobile x #RamirezCommey pic.twitter.com/wYuFM4Iem3— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) March 26, 2023
Things swung in the middle rounds, as Commey used a long jab to maintain separation. He was much more successful that way, picking up a few rounds and limiting what had worked so well for Ramirez early. Ramirez seemed surprisingly passive in the later rounds, until coming out hot in the 11th and landing a fight-changing knockdown. Whether from damage to Commey or confidence for Ramirez, it was all one way from then on, ending on a left hook to the body that sent Commey to a knee he needed more than 10 seconds to get back up from.
.@RAMIREZBOXING CLOSES THE SHOW WITH A R11 KO 🏠#RamirezCommey pic.twitter.com/Uda0Vi0SAg— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) March 26, 2023
It’s the first knockout win in almost four years for Jose Ramirez, and a resilient performance in defeat for Richard Commey. Commey isn’t young, and he may not have a championship ceiling at 140 pounds, but he’ll be a stiff test for second tier contenders if he chooses to keep fighting. As for Ramirez? No telling what his plans are after hastily abandoning a mandatory shot at Regis Prograis. ESPN+ cut the post-fight short, and any interview clips online so far make no mention of his future intentions.
