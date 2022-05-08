WAFU Cup of Nations: We will count on our strengths against Nigeria – Zubairu Ibrahim

Captain of the National U-20 Zubairu Ibrahim says the Black Satellites will count on their strengths after they come up against Nigeria in the opening WAFU-B U20 Championship match today, Sunday, May 8, 2022 in Niamey.
According to the skipper of the facet, the months of coaching on the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) has ready the workforce for the competitors which kicked off on Saturday.
Speaking to Ghanafa.org, Zubairu emphasized that the Black Satellites are targeted on defending the title Ghana gained within the final version of the Championship in Benin, two years in the past.
“We had numerous periods in Prampram so we’re effectively-ready for this competitors. We are right here to defend the title we gained and return the trophy to Ghana
“Though we know games against Nigeria at every level are difficult, we are not under pressure and we will play according to our game plan”.
“We believe in our team and we believe in our strengths and hopefully that will help us deliver a win against Nigeria on Sunday”, Zubairu said.
Ghana’s opening match against Nigeria will kick off at 5pm native time(4pm GMT) on the Stade Stade Général Seyni Kountché in Niamey.