Check out Black Satellites 20-man squad for WAFU Zone B tournament

Black Satellites coach Karim Zito has named his squad for the upcoming West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B tournament.
Zito named a squad of 20 players, including three goalkeepers, eight defenders, four midfielders, and five attackers.
Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak each have one player in the squad. Dreams FC leads the way with three players, followed by Berekum Chelsea Hearts of Lions and Benab FC, each with two.
The team arrived in Niger on Tuesday, with the tournament set to begin on Saturday, May 20 and end on Friday, May 20, 2022.
In the group stage, Ghana will face Nigeria and Burkina Faso.
They will begin their campaign against Nigeria on May 8, followed by a match against Burkina Faso's Young Stallions on May 14.
The tournament is a qualifier for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022. Ghana are the defending Afcon champions, having won it in Mauritania last year.
Full squad below:
Goalkeepers
-Anane Vincent- Legon Cities
-Gregory Obeng-Brekum Chelsea
-Benjamin Yeboah- Hearts of oak
Defenders
-Gilbert Narh-Golden Strikers
-Augustine Agyapong-Kotoko
-Favour Akweh- Sempafi utd
-Anim Bismark- Mighty Jet
-Eugene Ampofo- Banab fc
-Bawa Moses-Tanga fc
-Jonas Agyei-Brekum Chelsea
-George Kwasena- Dreams FC
Midfielders
-Emmanuel Agyei-Dreams FC
-Monaison Mohammed-Black United
-Collins Boah-Dreams FC
-Razak Abdullah-Hearts of lions
Attackers
-Mustapha Yakubu-Hearts of lions
-Zubeiru Ibrahim-King Faisal
-Annor Emmanuel-bechem utd
-Mohammed Yahaya- Tamale city
-Alex Opoku- Benab FC