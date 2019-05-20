WAFU Zone B championship: Black Queens beat Mali to pick bronze

The Black Queens of Ghana defeated the Female Eagles of Mali to finish the WAFU Zone B championship as winners of the bronze medal.
The third-placed match played over the weekend failed to produce any goals in regulation time as the only way to separate the two sides was on penalties. The Black Queens, however, emerged superior in the shootout defeating the Malians 8-7 to pick the third-place position.
The win also served as a revenge to Ghana as they lost to the Malians in the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations here in Accra.
Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, head coach of the team says she is satisfied with the performance of her team even though they missed out on the finals.
Ghana failed to defend the trophy they won last year as they lost to African champions Nigeria in the semi-finals on penalties.
Read also:
- WAFU Zone B championship: Black Queens fail to defend title after defeat to Nigeria in Semis
- WAFU Zone B championship : Black Queens have gotten over defeat to Nigeria – Coach Mercy Tagoe
For the Latest Sports News visit primenewsghana.com