WAFU Zone B championship : Black Queens have gotten over defeat to Nigeria – Coach Mercy Tagoe

Head Coach for the Black Queens of Ghana, Mrs. Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has disclosed that her players have already gotten over their painful defeat to Nigeria yesterday as they prepare for their final match against Mali on Saturday.
The Ghanaian side after playing a goalless draw with the Super Falcons on Thursday evening, eventually lost on penalties and had to kiss their hopes of defending their WAFU Zone B championship title goodbye.
The disappointing results means they now have to fight for the 3rd place spot in the competition and are expected to play Mali who also lost to the host nation – Cote d’Ivoire - in the semi-finals.
Speaking to the communications team of the Queens, Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo shared that her team has put the defeat behind them and are looking forward to getting a good result against Mali on Saturday.
“Just as you saw this morning during training, you could see that everybody was fine and have gotten over what happened yesterday”.
“I have really spoken to them. I have told them at least we are left with just a hurdle that we need to cross. At least a medal will do. So I think everybody have put what happened yesterday behind her”, she said.
READ ALSO:
Source: footballghana.com
For the Latest Sports News visit primenewsghana.com