WAFU Zone B championship: Black Queens fail to defend title after defeat to Nigeria in Semis

The Black Queens of Ghana failed to defend their title after losing 4-2 on penalties to the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the semi-finals.
After a barren in normal time, it had to be decided on penalties and Nigeria came tops.
They converted 4 of their five kicks with Ghana missing two and scoring two.
Both teams met at the same stage last year with Ghana emerging as winners through penalties which they went on to win the competition.
The Super Falcons of Nigeria will now play host Ivory Coast in the final of the tournament.
However, coach of Black Queens, Mercy Quarcoo Tagoe will feel proud of her team having fought so hard to reach this stage.
For the Lastest Sports News visit primenewsghana.com