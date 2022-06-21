WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations: Black Starlets play Burkina Faso for a place in final today

The Black Starlets of Ghana will face off with Burkina Faso in the semi-final of the WAFU B U-17 tournament at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.
The Black Starlets reached this stage after dispatching Togo 3-0 on Friday to finish second in Group A behind sworn rivals Nigeria.
Burkina Faso on the other hand staged a comeback against defending Champions Côte D'Ivoire on Saturday to claim the top spot in Group B with 9 points.
Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side are determined to scale the hurdle in the semi-finals game and advance to the final which will automatically confirm their qualification to the 2023 African U17 Championship to be staged in Algeria.
The squad seemed in good spirits as they trained at the Nduom Stadium ahead of Tuesday’s game. It was a full-house with all players taking part in the session.
The epic encounter is scheduled for 7:00 pm at the Cape Coast Stadium on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.