We are not thinking of AFCON 2019 now - Andre Ayew

Deputy Black Stars captain Andre Ayew says the team is currently focused on the Kenya clash and other friendly matches and not talks about ending their trophy drought at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The Black Stars who have won the Africa Cup of Nations on four occasions have gone on a hiatus as they have not won it since 1982.
Andre Ayew who plays for Fenerbahçe S.K. believes that talks of winning the 2019 AFCON should be put to bed for now as the team is solely focused on preparations.
"We have to work together as a team, but the AFCON is far, e have a clash with Kenya and a friendly against Mauritania and other friendly games"
"There is time so we would need to take things step by step, now the focus is on the Kenya clash," he told the media"
Andre Ayew will captain the Black Stars when they come up against Kenya in the last round of matches in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers.
Ghana will host Kenya on Saturday, with both teams already qualified, the clash will determine who tops the group.
Kenya have 7 points with Ghana having 6 points. The game will kick off at 6: pm.
