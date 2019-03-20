AFCON 2019: Ticket prices out for Ghana vs Kenya clash

The ticket prices for the match between the Black Stars of Ghana and Harambee Stars of Kenya has been revealed.
The Black Stars will host Kenya at the Accra Sports Stadium slated for Saturday, March 23 at 6:00 pm.
Both teams have already booked a place in Egypt but will battle it out to see who tops the table.
Kenya is leading with 7 points in Group F with the Black Stars on 6 points.
Before the Senior National Team match, the Black Meteors will welcome Gabon at the same venue in the first leg of the U-23 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers.
A ticket for Popular stand goes GHC 5, OSU Stand GHC10 while VIP and VVIP go for GHC 20 and 30 respectively.
A purchased ticket entitles you to view both of the matches.
