AFCON 2019: We are ready to host a successful tournament- Egypt sports minister

Egypt sports minister Ashraf Sobhi says his country is ready to host a successful tournament of the 32nd edition of AFCON 2019.
The North African country won the hostings right ahead of South Africa by a landslide after CAF had stripped Cameroon of hosting the tournament due to slow preparations.
This is the first edition of a 24-team tournament, however, Ashraf Sobhi says the North African country is ready for the task and they will host a successful tournament.
"Hosting a big event like the Nations Cup needs around two years of preparations, but we are ready for any challenge," said sports minister Sobhi.
"I promise that the country will organise a tournament that is up to the standards of the state. Our target is to organise an exceptional event."
Sobhi added that a "high committee" would be formed to remove any obstacles facing the Nations Cup organisers, with the prime minister presiding over the committee.
Read also:OFFICIAL: Egypt to host AFCON 2019