AFCON 2019: We are ready to host a successful tournament- Egypt sports minister

By Vincent Ashitey
Egypt sports minister Ashraf Sobhi says his country is ready to host a successful tournament of the 32nd edition of AFCON 2019. 

The North African country won the hostings right ahead of South Africa by a landslide after CAF had stripped Cameroon of hosting the tournament due to slow preparations.

This is the first edition of a 24-team tournament, however, Ashraf Sobhi says the North African country is ready for the task and they will host a successful tournament.

"Hosting a big event like the Nations Cup needs around two years of preparations, but we are ready for any challenge," said sports minister Sobhi.

"I promise that the country will organise a tournament that is up to the standards of the state. Our target is to organise an exceptional event."

Sobhi added that a "high committee" would be formed to remove any obstacles facing the Nations Cup organisers, with the prime minister presiding over the committee.

Egypt will host the AFCON for the fifth time, they have previously staged the tournament in 1959, 1974, 1986 and 2006. The tournament is slated for 15 June - 13 July, 2019.
