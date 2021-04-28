'We don't celebrate draws' - Hearts of Oak react to allege GHS 800 gift

Hearts of Oak have quashed reports that the players were given 800ghc after the Karela United stalemate on Sunday.

Media reports, this week suggested the Board chairman of the club Togbe Afede XIV gifted the players 800ghc for holding Karela United 1-1 on matchday 21 of the Ghana Premier League.

However, the club say the reports making round is false and "we don't celebrate draws."

"Reports making round that our Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV has given each player 800ghc after drawing with Karela on Sunday is absolutely false and must be ignored." "We want to emphasize that, as a club we don't celebrate draws. That's ridiculous and self-demeaning," portions of the release read.

Hearts of Oak on Sunday scored late to salvage a 1-1 draw away to Karela United at the Cosby Awauah Memorial Park in Ayinase.

A win for both teams would have taken them to the top of the Ghana Premier League log.

After a goalless first-half, the hosts found a breakthrough in the 71st minute through Maxwell Boakye, who had come in as a substitute in place of Richard Berko.

It seemed the game was going to go in Karela’s favour until Kwadwo Obeng Jnr leveled for Hearts with a beautiful header from Ibrahim Salifu’s corner in the 85th minute.

Speaking after the game, head coach Samuel Boadu said he is disappointed by their inability to pick up all three points in their Karela.

"Bringing in Obeng, Sarpong and Mensah was a tactical decision and you see it aided in us equalizing.

We could have finished the game in the last few minutes with two chances but its unfortunate."

Hearts Oak lie 3rd on the standings with 33 points trailing leaders Medeama by 2 points.