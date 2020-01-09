We offered better money than StarTimes for GPL TV rights - GBC discloses

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) says they are disappointed with the Ghana Football Association for the decision to hand over the television broadcast rights of the Ghana Premier League to StarTimes despite offering better money.
In a release, GBC disclosed that they offer USD 50000 more than the Chinese based broadcasting company but the Ghana FA still named them the new Television Rights Holders of the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.
"The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation put in a bid which we are certain was superior to what the StarTimes is said to have submitted. As published on the GFA website, StarTimes offered to pay UDS 5,250,000 which comes up to USD 1,050,000 annually whilst GBC made a financial offer of USD 1,100,000 annually," the release said.
"It is for this and other reasons that we received the news with disappointment and shock".
READ ALSO: StarTimes secures TV right for Ghana Premier League
"Apart from GBC's superior financial offer, we thought that the Premier League and FA Cup content would have been treated like a national treasure and given to the national broadcaster and a consortium of local broadcasters," the statement said.
"GBC wishes to put it on public record that the national broadcaster and the local TV Consortium have been treated unfairly and unjustly. The GFA decision will gravely impact on Ghanaians' access to the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup live games on Free-to-Air (FTA) broadcast".