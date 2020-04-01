Wimbledon cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Burundi and Sierra Leone report first cases of COVID-19 Burundi and Sierra Leone, which were part of a handful of African countries yet…

Willie Klutse eulogizes late Opoku Afriyie and Kwasi Owusu Former Ghana international Willie Klutse has eulogized his 1978 AFCON winning…

FIFA President Infantino pays tribute to Ghana legend Opoku Afriyie FIFA president Gianni Infantino has paid tribute to former Ghana national star…