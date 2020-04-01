Paralympian Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe responds to postponement of Tokyo 2020 Games

Ghana’s para-athlete, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe is happy with the postponement of this year’s Tokyo Olympics to next year.
The Paralympic games originally scheduled to start on August 24 this year will now take place between 24 of August and 5th of September 2021.
Botsyo Nkegbe was the first Ghanaian to secure a spot for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games after an impressive performance led him to win the T54 World Wheelchair 100m race with a new personal best of 14.22s at the Desert Challenge Games in Arizona, USA.
Botsyo who served as General Captain of Team Ghana for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia has stressed that the postponement givens the athletes more thing to be in the best of shape for the tournament.
This will help me and my team to now prepare for the next event that we need to participate
"At the moment I just need to make sure I attend one or two events... and I will be engaging more in local events like the collaboration with the GAA to take part in the ... in Ghana."
"I am always going to put myself in a place I need to be ready in a more competitive way in terms of competition and in terms of being ready for the Olympics next year."
