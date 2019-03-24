'Win AFCON 2019' -Prez Akufo-Addo charges Black Stars

President Akufo-Addo has charged the Black Stars of Ghana to do their best in winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
This comes on the back of the Black Stars sealing qualification to the tournament and topping their Group after a 1-0 win over Kenya.
Caleb Ekuban scored the only goal of the game that saw Ghana leapfrog Kenya to top Group F.
The President lauded the team and charged them to do their best in winning the 2019 AFCON.
In a post on Instagram, the President wrote: Warm congratulations to the players, coach Kwasi Appiah and his technical team, and the management team of the senior national football team, the Black Stars, on Saturday’s victory over Kenya. Phase 1 of the project, i.e. topping their AFCON qualifying group, has been realised. Now on to phase 2, that is winning the next AFCON tournament in Egypt. I am confident we can make it, if we work at it. God bless the Black Stars.
Ghana who are four-time winners of the AFCON have not won it since 1982.
Read also: AFCON 2019 Q: Here are the 19 teams who have sealed qualification, 5 more to go