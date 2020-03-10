PrimeNewsGhana

Women’s FA Cup Round 32 draw: Pearl Pia Ladies face Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Lady Strikers play Soccer Intellectuals

By Vincent Ashitey

The Women's FA CUP Round of 32 of draw have been held today, March 10 at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat.

The 32 teams were put into zones [Northern and Southern Zone] to save clubs from travelling to far distances.

The draw pulled out some exciting ties as Pearl Pia Ladies will have a duel to settle with Ampem Darkoa Ladies. Also, Lady Strikers and Soccer Intellectuals will square off in a local derby in the Central Region while Ashtown Ladies will also go head to head with Supreme Ladies in the Ashanti Region.

The Round of 32 fixtures begin on March 20 to 23 and according to the GFA, the away teams will receive GHC 12000 whilst the home teams will pocket GHC1000.

For the Round of 16, the GFA will support the away sides with 1,800 while the home sides will receive 1,500.

During the round of 8 stage, the GFA will support the away sides with 2,300 cedis whiles the home sides will receive 2,00 cedis.

A support of 2,500 will be given to all four clubs participating in the semi-finals.

1,000 cedis will be given to the two finalists to prepare for the clash.

The winner of the competition will take home 30,000 Cedis and the runner up will receive 10,000.

The finals will be played on July 26.

Below is the full draw:

Southern Zone

Baseke Holy Royals Vs Army Ladies, Essiam

Socrates Vs Faith Ladies

Anglo Ladies Vs Valued Girls FC

Blessed Ladies Vs Hasaacas Ladies

Ideal Ladies Vs Immigration Ladies

Lady Strikers Vs Soccer Intellectuals

Sea Lions FC Vs Police Ladies

Samaria Ladies Vs Halifax Ladies

Northern Zone

FC Savannah Vs Dreamz Ladies

Nana Afua Kobi Vs Fiapre Future Ladies

Zicom Stars Ladies Vs Upland Ladies

Pearl Pia Ladies Vs Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Candy Soccer Vs Bagabaga Ladies

Northern Ladies Vs Fabulous Ladies

Ashtown Ladies Vs Supreme Ladies

Kumasi Sports Academy Vs Prison Ladies.