Women’s FA Cup Round 32 draw: Pearl Pia Ladies face Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Lady Strikers play Soccer Intellectuals

The Women's FA CUP Round of 32 of draw have been held today, March 10 at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat.
The 32 teams were put into zones [Northern and Southern Zone] to save clubs from travelling to far distances.
The draw pulled out some exciting ties as Pearl Pia Ladies will have a duel to settle with Ampem Darkoa Ladies. Also, Lady Strikers and Soccer Intellectuals will square off in a local derby in the Central Region while Ashtown Ladies will also go head to head with Supreme Ladies in the Ashanti Region.
The Round of 32 fixtures begin on March 20 to 23 and according to the GFA, the away teams will receive GHC 12000 whilst the home teams will pocket GHC1000.
For the Round of 16, the GFA will support the away sides with 1,800 while the home sides will receive 1,500.
During the round of 8 stage, the GFA will support the away sides with 2,300 cedis whiles the home sides will receive 2,00 cedis.
A support of 2,500 will be given to all four clubs participating in the semi-finals.
1,000 cedis will be given to the two finalists to prepare for the clash.
The winner of the competition will take home 30,000 Cedis and the runner up will receive 10,000.
The finals will be played on July 26.
Below is the full draw:
Southern Zone
Baseke Holy Royals Vs Army Ladies, Essiam
Socrates Vs Faith Ladies
Anglo Ladies Vs Valued Girls FC
Blessed Ladies Vs Hasaacas Ladies
Ideal Ladies Vs Immigration Ladies
Lady Strikers Vs Soccer Intellectuals
Sea Lions FC Vs Police Ladies
Samaria Ladies Vs Halifax Ladies
Northern Zone
FC Savannah Vs Dreamz Ladies
Nana Afua Kobi Vs Fiapre Future Ladies
Zicom Stars Ladies Vs Upland Ladies
Pearl Pia Ladies Vs Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Candy Soccer Vs Bagabaga Ladies
Northern Ladies Vs Fabulous Ladies
Ashtown Ladies Vs Supreme Ladies
Kumasi Sports Academy Vs Prison Ladies.