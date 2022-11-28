World Cup 2022: Akufo-Addo reacts to Black Stars hard-fought win over South Korea

President Akufo-Addo congratulated the Black Stars following their hard-fought victory against South Korea in the FIFA World Cup 2022.
The President in a Facebook post said he is proud of the team and also the unalloyed support Ghanaians have shown the Black Stars.
"Kudos to the Black Stars. Hard fought, but thoroughly well-deserved victory against South Korea. Proud of the entire team and the unalloyed support given to them by all Ghanaians. Now to the final group stage game against Uruguay."
The Black Stars will now turn their attention to their final game against Uruguay on Friday.
The Black Stars on Monday won an exhilarating match 3-2 packed with twists and turns against South Korea in front of a vibrant crowd at Education City Stadium in Qatar.
A 10-minute spell by the African nation in the first half gave them with a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and Ajax's Mohammed Kudus.
However, noisy celebrations by Ghana fans at half time were dampened by a South Korea comeback after the break.
Two stunning headers in three minutes from Cho Gue-sung, top-scorer in his domestic league, levelled the game after 61 minutes.
But Kudus, who had headed in Jordan Ayew's cross in the first half, added a final twist when he thumped in a third for the Black Stars to break South Korea's hearts.
Chances continued to fall South Korea's way as they searched for another equaliser but, despite 10 minutes of added time, Ghana held on.