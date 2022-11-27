World Cup 2022: English referee Anthony Taylor to handle South Korea vs Black Stars clash

English referee Anthony Taylor has been appointed as Centre Referee for Black Stars’ second Group H game against South Korea on Monday.
The 44-year-old who has been officiating FIFA matches since 2013, will be assisted by Beswick Gary (Assistant I), Nunn Adam (Assistant II), Ortega Kevin (Fourth referee) while Sanchez Cabera Jesus Martin from Peru serves as the Reserve Assistant Referee
Other Officials for the day include:
Vigliano Mauro Vido – Video Assistant Referee – Peru
Gonzalez Leodan – Assistant VAR – Argentina
Chade Gabriel – Offside VAR – Uruguay
Basunan Julio – Support VAR – Argentina
Bonda Diego – Standby VAR
The match is scheduled for the Education City stadium on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 16:00 QT (13:00 GMT).
The Black Stars lost 3-2 to Portugal in the opening game while South Korea held Uruguay to a goalless draw in the other Group H game.
Ghana aims to bounce back from that defeat to get the team back in contention for a place in the Round of 16 of the tournament.
Meanwhile, coach Otto Addo and defender Daniel Amartey will face the media in a pre-match Press Conference this morning.