Yahaya Mohammed sends strong warning to Kotoko

Aduana Stars talisman Yahaya Mohammed has cautioned Asante Kotoko that come what may he will score against them to aid his club pick the maximum points.
The Bulky forward, a former Kotoko player said he will show no mercy when the two sides meet this weekend in matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League.
Speaking in an interview ahead of Sunday's game at the Accra Sports Stadium, Yahaya Mohammed said the Ogya Boys will beat the Porcupines.
"Tell them, I will score against them so they should prepare for that," he told Wontumi Sports.
Yahaya, who scored a wonderful freekick in their 2-1 victory against Legon Cities maintained that he is the best dead-ball specialist in the Ghana Premier League.
"I'm the best free-kick expert in Ghana, I think someone who comes closer to me is AshGold's Appiah McCarthy, then Kwasi Donsu & Isaac Kwain..I'm not bragging but they know have got better technique when it comes to free-kick," he added.
Aduana Stars who have not had the best of start to the season sit in 8th position and will be seeking to see off Kotoko's threat to move into the top 4.
Kotoko on the other hand, lie joint second with AshantiGold while they trail leaders Karela United by a point. The Porcupines are buoyed by Wednesday's win over Ebusua Dwarfs courtesy Christopher Nettey's header.
Meanwhile, they will not be heading into the game with Muniru Sulley following the club parting ways with the latter after 3 months.