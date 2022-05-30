Egypt jails ex-presidential candidate for 15 years

A criminal court in Egypt has sentenced a former presidential candidate to 15 years in prison with hard labour.
Abdel Moneim Aboul Fotouh, who is 70 and in poor health, was convicted along with an interim leader of the proscribed Muslim Brotherhood group, Mahmoud Ezzat, of disseminating fake news and joining a terrorist group - both are blanket charges.
Mr Aboul Fotouh was arrested in 2018 upon his return from Britain.
While in London, he gave several media interviews in which he criticised President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi's rule.
The defendants can appeal their sentences.
BBC