Felix Tshisekedi declared president-elect of DR Congo

Felix Tshisekedi is the president-elect of the Democratic Republic of Congo after he was declared winner of the December 30, 2018; presidential elections in the wee hours of Thursday morning.
The elections board, CENI declared the former son of serial opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi as winner of a poll in which he led a coalition that included another political heavyweight, Vital Kamerhe.
He beat two main opponents, Martin Fayulu of the Lamuka coalition and Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary – candidate for the ruling coalition.
The announcement effectively means that incumbent Kabila’s stay in office is just a number of days. He will be winding down his over seventeen years in charge of the vast mineral-rich but security wracked and poverty-stricken central African country.
Brief about Democratic Republic of Congo
1 – National capital / official language = Kinshasa / French
2 – Currency in circulation = Congolese franc
3 – Current political leader = Joseph Kabila (outgoing)
4 – Population estimate = 83,301,151 (July 2017 est.)
5 – Date of independence = June 30, 1960.
6 – Country codes: telephone (+243), internet (.cd)
Source: africanews.com