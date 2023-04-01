Lagos teachers charged with girl's manslaughter

Staff at a secondary school in Nigeria have been charged with manslaughter over the death of 12-year-old girl, with a trial expected to begin in May.
The Chrisland High School pupil died of asphyxiation and electrocution, an autopsy has shown.
Since her death, the school has been shut down. The same school was temporarily closed last year after an alleged case of sexual violence involving students on a trip to Dubai.
Recently, several other schools in Lagos have been closed after alleged incidents that resulted in the death of students - variously involving bullying, a fatal accident and a suspected drowning during a swimming lesson.
Parents and residents of various schools are calling for stricter monitoring.
Others have called for strong sanctions against the affected schools to ensure management are held to account and future tragedies are avoided.