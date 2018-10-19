Libya's Migrant Crisis: Lybia Opposes EU plan for Centre, Says Minister

Libya's foreign minister says his country opposes a European Union plan to set up assessment
centers for migrants outside the EU .
The plan was drawn up by EU leaders in June as Italy called for more controls on migration. But Mohamed al-Taher Siala told an Austrian newspaper that all North African countries reject the idea.
Instead, he said, Libya was working with its southern
Who is responsible for migrants at sea?
Med migrant crisis: A mess - or cynical politics?
Libya has been mired in political chaos since Nato-backed forces overthrew long-serving ruler Col Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
What is the EU plan?
In June, the EU proposed "regional disembarkation platforms" in North Africa, where the UN and other agencies could screen those who have a genuine claim to asylum in Europe.
Those not eligible would be offered help to resettle in their home countries.
The plan was to break the business model of people-smuggling gangs by processing refugees and migrants outside the EU.
Migrant taxi service or charitable rescuers?
Is Italy taking in thousands of 'non-refugees'?
The man who cut the migrant flow to Italy
The move followed complaints from Italy, which has long been the main arrival point for boatloads of migrants from African countries fleeing poverty and violence.
According to the United Nations, more than 1,700 migrants have died
What has Libya said?
"All North African countries reject this proposal - Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and Libya, as well,"
He estimated that about 30,000 illegal migrants were being detained in
He said the EU could also help protect that border by providing technical support such as patrol vehicles, "drones, helicopters and perhaps a few light weapons".
Migration to Europe in charts
Mediterranean crossings 'deadlier than ever'
Meanwhile, EU and Arab League leaders have said they are to hold talks in Egypt in February, with illegal migration expected to be high on the agenda.
The League includes Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco as well as countries in the Middle East and the Gulf.
Correspondents say part of the EU strategy is to boost development in sub-Saharan Africa to ease the conditions that often drive migration.
Credit: BBC