Mali's interim president to be sworn into office

World Bank conducts study on Ghana's cocoa industry The World Bank is conducting a study on the cocoa industry to ensure the…

UN's sex education project in Zambia faces opposition A sex education project in Zambia being sponsored by the United Nations…

Yahaya Mohammed calls for GPL restart date to be postponed Aduana Stars marksman Yahaya Mohammed is the latest person to add his voice to…

Health chief hails African leadership in Covid-19 fight The head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC) has praised African…

Kofi Korzdi flies to Qatar ahead of Muaither SC move Hearts of Oak striker Kofi Kordzi has left the shores of Ghana to Qatar ahead…