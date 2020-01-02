Nick Gordon dead: Whitney Houston's ex son in law dies aged 30 from suspected overdose

Nick Gordon died in Florida early on New Year’s Day aged 30 after being rushed to hospital for a suspected overdose.
Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of Whitney Houston's daughter, has died aged 30 from an “overdose”, according to reports.
He dated Bobbi Kristina Brown and is reported to have suffered a number of heart attacks before being rushed to the Intensive Care Unit at Altamonte Springs Hospital.
Nick Gordon is reported to have died in the Intensive Care Unit at Altamonte Springs Hospital, Florida, on New Year's Day.
However, in a recent statement Gordon’s attorney Joe S Habachy did not reveal the cause of his client's death.
He said: "Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else."
Sources told MailOnline that his family have been informed of his death.One said: "It's early days but the suggestion is he was taking drugs with friends and he passed out.
"They drove him to the hospital, took him inside and then left him there.
"Whatever you think of Nick and his lifestyle, it’s terribly sad that his supposed friends just dumped him and drove away."
On Facebook his brother Junior Walker paid tribute to him, writing: "God why did I have to lose my brother on New Year's. All I can do is cry."He later confirmed to People: "We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother.
"He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one.
"I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”
In a separate Facebook post, Junior Walker opened up with another tribute to his brother, revealing he spoke to Nick just hours before his death.He wrote: "I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you I love you I love you watch over me and your nieces.
“S*** wasn’t suppose to go like this… you were [my] best friend and I never in a million years thought I’d be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we’ll all stay strong for you, New Years didn’t have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I’m blessed I got to talk to you last night you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place.”
Gordon had been an orphan but singer Whitney Houston took him under her wing, after divorcing her husband Bobby Brown in 2007.
In February 2012, Houston died aged 48 from accidental drowning in a bathtub at a hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
READ ALSO:South African choir into America's Got Talent final
Authorities said years of cocaine abuse and heart disease played a key role in her death.
Her daughter Bobbi Kristina died in 2015 aged 22 after being found unresponsive in a bathtub - three years after the death of her mother Whitney Houston.
Mr Gordon was found legally responsible for her death in a civil case, but never faced any criminal charges.
Following Bobbi Kristina's death, she was found with drugs in her system and as a result of the case decision, Gordon was ordered to pay $36 million to her estate by the judge.
Credit:express.co