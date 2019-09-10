UK gov't suspends Parliament for 5 weeks

The British Parliament has again rejected Prime Minister, Boris Johnson’s calls for a snap election, as the five-week suspension of Parliament begins.
In all, 293 MP’s voted for Mr Johnson’s motion for an early poll, far short of the number needed.
Earlier, opposition MP’s confirmed they would not support an October poll, insisting a law blocking a no-deal Brexit, must be implemented first.
Parliament has officially been suspended and will re-open on the 14th of next month.
Mr Johnson held a cabinet meeting earlier to update his ministers on Brexit, but a No 10 spokesman said the "bulk" of the meeting was focused on domestic issues.
The PM will later meet the leader of Northern Ireland's DUP, Arlene Foster, and her deputy, Nigel Dodds, in Downing Street to talk about "a range of subjects, including Brexit".Parliament was suspended - or prorogued - at just before 02:00 BST on Tuesday.
As Speaker John Bercow - who earlier announced his resignation - was due to lead MPs in a procession to the House of Lords to mark the suspension, a group of angry opposition backbenchers tried to block his way.
Late into the night, MPs also burst into song on the Commons benches, singing traditional Welsh and Scottish songs, Labour anthem Red Flag and hymns like Jerusalem.
BBC assistant political editor Norman Smith said: "the uproar in Parliament wasn't just Pantomime politics - there is genuine fury and incredulity that at such a crucial moment for the nation, the place is being shut down."
During the five-week suspension, parties will hold their annual conferences but no debates, votes or committee scrutiny sessions will take place.
Boris Johnson will not face Prime Minister's Questions until the period is over and his scheduled questioning by the Commons liaison committee on Wednesday has been cancelled. Parliament's suspension means MPs will not get another chance to vote for an early election until they return, meaning a poll would not be possible until November at the earliest.
It is normal for new governments to suspend Parliament - it allows them to schedule a Queen's Speech to set out a fresh legislative programme - but the length and timing of the prorogation, in this case, has sparked controversy.
The decision to prorogue was entirely in the hands of the government, although there have been failed attempts via the courts to stop it.
Elsewhere on Monday, in a hectic day of political developments:
-The prime minister also suffered another defeat, as MPs backed calls for the publication of government communications relating to the suspension of Parliament and its no-deal plans;
-Mr Johnson was warned he could face legal action for flouting the law blocking no deal;
-MPs approved, without a vote, a motion from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn demanding the government abide by the rule of law.
Mr Johnson said the government would use the time Parliament was suspended to press on with negotiating a deal with the EU, while still "preparing to leave without one".
"No matter how many devices this Parliament invents to tie my hands, I will strive to get an agreement in the national interest," he said.
"This government will not delay Brexit any further."
At present, UK law states that the country will leave the EU on 31 October, regardless of whether a withdrawal deal has been agreed with Brussels or not.
But new legislation, which was granted royal assent on Monday, changes that, and will force the prime minister to seek a delay until 31 January 2020 unless a deal - or a no-deal exit - is approved by MPs by 19 October.
BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said although No 10 insisted it was not looking to break the new law, efforts were under way to examine ways of getting around it.
